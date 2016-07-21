Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$16,780
Invoice$23,736
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats, Cloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)183.6 in
Height,Overall (in)58.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3111 lbs, 3040 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars