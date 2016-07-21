2017 Nissan Sentra Specs

2017 Nissan Sentra NISMO CVT

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,780
  • Invoice
    $23,736
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3111 lbs, 3040 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars