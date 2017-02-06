Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$20,000
-
Invoice$20,285
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG28 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)172.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)62.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3225 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD