2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid
Specs
Pricing
MSRP
$29,800
Invoice
$24,839
Fuel
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
MPG
34 MPG
Basics
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
Tech
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Remote Engine Start,
Engine Immobilizer,
Trip Computer,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety Features
Blind Spot Monitor,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
106.5 in
Length,Overall (in)
182.3 in,
184.5 in
Height,Overall (in)
66.3 in,
67.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3624 lbs
Other Details