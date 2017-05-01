2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Specs

2017 Nissan Rogue FWD SV Hybrid

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,800
  • Invoice
    $24,839
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Blind Spot Monitor, Stability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.3 in, 184.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.3 in, 67.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3624 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD