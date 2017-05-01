2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Specs

2017 Nissan Rogue 2017.5 FWD SL Hybrid

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,770
  • Invoice
    $29,864
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3693 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD