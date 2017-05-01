2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$29,770
-
Invoice
$29,864
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
CVT Transmission,
A/T
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Premium Sound System,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Mirror Memory,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Bluetooth Connection,
Trip Computer,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Heated Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Keyless Start,
Hands-Free Liftgate,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Remote Engine Start,
Engine Immobilizer,
Telematics,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Power Liftgate,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Navigation System
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Head Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Seat Memory,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
67.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3693 lbs
Other Details