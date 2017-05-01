2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue 2017.5 AWD SV
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,770
  • Invoice
    $25,547

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3571 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD