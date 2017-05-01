Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,770
Invoice$25,547
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.5 in
Length,Overall (in)184.5 in
Height,Overall (in)68.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3571 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD