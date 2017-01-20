Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRPUnavailable
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, 3rd Row Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)118.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)200.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73 in, 71.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4387 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification2WD Minivans