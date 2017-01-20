2017 Nissan Quest

2017 Nissan Quest SV CVT
  • MSRP
    Unavailable

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73 in, 71.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4387 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans