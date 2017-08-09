Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$41,435
Invoice$34,497
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Vinyl Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)146.1 in
Height,Overall (in)84 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size