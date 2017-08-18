Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,740
Invoice$31,901
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Vinyl Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)146.1 in
Height,Overall (in)105 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size