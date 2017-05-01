2017 Nissan Murano Specs

2017 Nissan Murano 2017.5 FWD Platinum

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,180
  • Invoice
    $37,179
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3872 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Station Wagon, Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD