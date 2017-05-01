Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,180
Invoice$37,179
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, HD Radio, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
TechRemote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.2 in
Length,Overall (in)192.4 in
Height,Overall (in)66.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3872 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Station Wagon, Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD