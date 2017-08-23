2017 Nissan Maxima SR review:

2017 Nissan Maxima is half the sports car you want

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
View full gallery
Starting at $32,610
  • Engine V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
  • MPG 25 MPG
  • Passenger Capacity 5
  • Body Type Sedans
Get a Dealer Quote

Roadshow Editors' Rating

7.9 Overall
  • Performance 7
  • Features 8
  • Design 9
  • Media & Connectivity 8

The Good Stunning good looks and a comfortable interior. The SR trim line offers a sport mode and the 300 horsepower is ample enough for fun, but not so much as to get you in trouble.

The Bad The lack of a six-speed manual option will turn off those buyers looking for a true four-door sports car.

The Bottom Line The Nissan Maxima is a bit more exciting than your standard sedan, but the CVT keeps it from being an enthusiast's dream. Still, the quality, workmanship, and comfort of the interior are not things to be overlooked.

Model year 2017 changes:

  • Apple CarPlay is now standard across all trim lines. 

  • Two new accessory packages are available. The Medallion Package includes a rear spoiler, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, illuminated kick plates, interior accent lighting and exterior ground lighting. The Dynamic Package swaps the interior accent lighting and exterior ground lighting for side rocker molding. 

  • Maxima S and SV grades add forward collision warning and forward emergency braking as standard equipment.

Editors' note, August 23, 2017: This review was written based on an evaluation of the 2016 Nissan Maxima. See the changes for the 2017 model year above.

When Nissan unveiled the redesigned 2016 Maxima at the 2015 New York Auto Show, it looked fresh and sexy perched up on its stage, flattered by professional lighting and attended to by a guy who was paid to wipe the smallest dust mote off the car every 10 seconds. The engine, a 3.5-liter V6 good for 300 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque, had me a little hot and bothered as well. Good looks and a bit of brawn.

Then I noticed what Nissan calls a "4-Door Sports Car" comes with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

nissan-maxima-8712-001.jpg

 Josh Miller/CNET

For normal, everyday drivers, a CVT is not a bad transmission. It keeps the engine operating at optimum efficiency with a band rather than fixed gears. But it doesn't offer the control over drive ratios that you can get from a manual or dual-clutch transmission. CVTs just aren't engaging, which kind of undercuts the Maxima's sport credentials.

nissan-maxima-8712-001.jpg

The CVT doesn't do justice to the engine in the 2016 Nissan Maxima.

 Josh Miller/CNET

In fact, it's hard to say where the Maxima sits on the automobile spectrum. The CVT and front-wheel-drive format take it out of the sport sedan category, the 300 horsepower V6 takes it out of the family category, and while there is a good amount of interior features, the slightly harsh ride of our SR trim line makes it a tough sell to those looking for luxury.

Despite an apparent identity crisis, the Maxima makes a case for itself. Visually it is a stunning car. It's about two inches longer than the outgoing model, but has lost over an inch of height and over eighty pounds. The floating roof and sculpted profile give it a modern look, and the wrap around taillights make for a recognizable rear. I especially like the new boomerang design of the LED headlamps.

Spot on interior

As I slipped behind the wheel, the first thing I noticed is how the seats, with their leather and diamond quilted Alcantara inserts, cradled my behind. The entire cockpit is built around the driver, with the standard 8-inch touchscreen and controls angled toward the left seat. The overall design of the interior, from the contrasting stitching along the soft-touch dash to the chrome accent along the passenger side, is flawless.

In this SR trim model, navigation comes standard, and the system is very quick to recognize touchscreen inputs. If you prefer not to smudge the touchscreen, or can't reach it, there is also a redundant dial control on the center console.

Nissan More News and Reviews See all

Nissan teases 2018 Leaf taillight two weeks before reveal
New for Nissan: 2018 Nissan Titan Midnight Edition trucks
More Midnight Editions in store for Nissan
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum is a stylish crossover SUV
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum: Deep Dive

This week on Roadshow

California DMV draws up some pretty harsh self-driving-car regulations
Hybrid pickups are on the way back, thanks to Ford
Ford GT will be the first production car with a Gorilla Glass windshield

Discuss: 2017 Nissan Maxima S 3.5L

Guidelines
Log In
Please log in to CNET to comment
Post Comment As...