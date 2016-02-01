2017 Nissan Maxima Specs

2017 Nissan Maxima SL 3.5L

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,250
  • Invoice
    $34,772
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3575 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars