Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$37,250
-
Invoice$34,772
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofDual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechKeyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)192.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3575 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars