2017 Nissan LEAF

2017 Nissan LEAF SV Hatchback
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,010
  • Invoice
    $32,394

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Electric Fuel System, Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
  • MPGe
    112
  • Battery Range (mi)
    107

Basics

  • Engine
    Electric Motor
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 1-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    61 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3386 lbs

Other Details

  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars