Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,010
Invoice$32,394
Fuel
FuelElectric Fuel System, Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
MPGe112
Battery Range (mi)107
Basics
EngineElectric Motor
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 1-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)175 in
Height,Overall (in)61 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3386 lbs
Other Details
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars