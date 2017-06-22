Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,550
Invoice$21,777
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.6 in
Length,Overall (in)162.4 in
Height,Overall (in)61.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2981 lbs, 3008 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon