Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,020
-
Invoice$28,973
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)99.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)163.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)61.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3147 lbs, 3206 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon