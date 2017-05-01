2017 Nissan Frontier Specs

2017 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab 4x2 S Auto

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,150
  • Invoice
    $24,282
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    125.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.1 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size