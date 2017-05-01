Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,610
-
Invoice$26,363
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Traction Control, Stability Control
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsSliding Rear Window, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)125.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)69.7 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size