Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,900
-
Invoice$21,348
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG31 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3212 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars