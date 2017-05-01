2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima 2017.5 2.5 S Sedan
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,900
  • Invoice
    $21,348

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3212 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars