Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,460
Invoice$23,729
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG31 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechRemote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
Length,Overall (in)191.9 in
Height,Overall (in)57.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3233 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19, 18
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars