2017 Nissan Altima Specs

2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Sedan

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,460
  • Invoice
    $23,729
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3233 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19, 18
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars