2017 Mitsubishi Mirage
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$15,995
-
Invoice
$15,646
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
39 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
3 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
96.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
149.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
59.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2095 lbs
Other Details