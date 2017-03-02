2017 Mitsubishi Mirage Specs

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage SE CVT

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $15,995
  • Invoice
    $15,646
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    39 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    3 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    96.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    149.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2095 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    9.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars