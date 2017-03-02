2017 Mitsubishi Mirage
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$16,495
-
Invoice
$16,135
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
39 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
3 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
CVT Transmission,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
HID headlights,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
96.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
149.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
59.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2117 lbs
Other Details