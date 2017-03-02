2017 Mitsubishi Mirage Specs

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage GT CVT

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,495
  • Invoice
    $16,135
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    39 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    3 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    96.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    149.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2117 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    9.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars