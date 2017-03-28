2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE CVT
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,995
  • Invoice
    $16,624

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    37 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    3 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    100.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    169.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2194 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    9.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars