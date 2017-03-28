2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Pricing
MSRP
$16,995
Invoice
$16,624
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
37 MPG
Basics
Engine
3 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety Features
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Stability Control,
Traction Control
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
100.4 in
Length,Overall (in)
169.5 in
Height,Overall (in)
59.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2194 lbs
Other Details