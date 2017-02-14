Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$17,795
Invoice$17,202
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)182.1 in
Height,Overall (in)58.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2888 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars