Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,795
Invoice$18,169
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG30 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)182.1 in
Height,Overall (in)58.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2954 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars