2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 2.0 FWD CVT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,795
  • Invoice
    $18,169

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2954 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars