Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,950
Invoice$20,835
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG30 MPG
Basics
Engine3 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.1 in
Length,Overall (in)157.4 in
Height,Overall (in)56.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2820 lbs, 2750 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.6
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars