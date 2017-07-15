2017 Mini Hardtop 2 Door

2017 Mini Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,400
  • Invoice
    $22,405

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    151.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2795 lbs, 2760 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.6
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact Cars