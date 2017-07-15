Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,400
Invoice$22,405
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.2 in
Length,Overall (in)151.9 in
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2795 lbs, 2760 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.6
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars