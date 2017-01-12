2017 Mini Countryman

2017 Mini Countryman Cooper S FWD
  • MSRP
    $29,100
  • Invoice
    $26,970

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    169.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    61.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3508 lbs, 3510 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars