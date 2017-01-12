Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,100
Invoice$26,970
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechCargo Shade, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)169.8 in
Height,Overall (in)61.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3508 lbs, 3510 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars