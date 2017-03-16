Wayne Cunningham

2017 Mini Cooper Countryman review:

The Good The 2017 Mini Cooper S Countryman features reasonably roomy rear seats, good cargo capacity, and a comfortable yet engaging driving experience. The Mini Connected app makes for easy navigation programming.

The Bad Mini doesn't offer adaptive cruise control or much in the way of driver assistance systems on the new Countryman, nor does it support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The Bottom Line The 2017 Mini Cooper S Countryman delivers crossover functionality in a compact size, useful for the daily commute, nights out on the town, road trips and shopping runs. As a premium segment car, it can get pricey due to options, and it lacks a few electronic conveniences being widely adopted in the industry.

It rains in Portland, no news to anyone, and the locals deal with it by riding bicycles and eschewing umbrellas. While in Portland for a Mini-sponsored drive of the new Cooper Countryman, Mini Product Manager Magnus Aspegren proudly proclaimed this Countryman as the biggest car yet from Mini. In the past, I pointed an accusing finger at Mini for belying its name by making its cars bigger, but I need to accept the bloat.

Embrace the rain, embrace the big Mini.

The 2017 Mini Cooper and Cooper S Countryman debuted at last year's Los Angeles auto show, a new generation of this model designed to compete with premium compact crossovers such as the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. And despite the new Countryman increasing in size to a length of 14 feet 2 inches, it still comes in shorter than those competitors.

2017 Mini Cooper S Countryman

With its all-wheel-drive system and higher stance, the Cooper Countryman can go places other Minis can't.

 Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

Poking around the four-door Countryman, I was impressed by the ample area in the rear bench seat, which looks like it seats most people comfortably. The covered cargo area in back could easily hold a week's worth of luggage for two, if you're not the sort of person who travels with an entourage. For greater cargo flexibility, the rear seatbacks fold down separately from the middle section, working together for a total of 47.6 cubic feet of space, meaning the Mini Countryman could hold 10 24-roll packs of paper towels.

Plus, you can get cover from the rain in the back of the Countryman, not that a Portlander would care.

As with all Minis, the Cooper Countryman comes with a 134 horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter three cylinder engine, while the Cooper S version gets 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder engine. I drove the latter.

You can get any Countryman model with a six speed manual transmission, with either a six-speed or eight-speed automatic available.

However, the Countryman stakes part of its claim to crossover fame with the Mini All4 all-wheel-drive system, available on both the Cooper and Cooper S versions, giving it extra traction for Portland rain and icy roads. The system puts up to 40 percent of torque to the rear wheels at low speeds, and operates in front-wheel-drive mode at higher speeds, according to a Mini spokesman. It doesn't offer the ability to lock the torque distribution.

2017 Mini Cooper S Countryman

Mini unabashedly proclaims the new Countryman as its biggest car ever, and that's not a bad thing.

 Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

Driving the Countryman through pounding rain outside of Portland, the car proved comfortable and handled well. The wipers automatically sped up to deal with the unrelenting downpour and the bright white LED headlights gave it added visibility. Traveling down an icy road, I felt the car's wheels slip a bit, then take hold, likely a combination of all-wheel-drive and traction control.

Beyond this rain-soaked drive around Portland, Mini let me run off with the Cooper S Countryman for my trip back to San Francisco. On the way, I intended to stop at some scenic falls, but faced with a snow covered road heading off into the woods, I balked. While the All4 system gave me some faith, the Countryman's 6.5 inches of ground clearance gave me fears of ending up high-centered, and forced to walk 5 miles to the nearest town.

Switching to Sport mode for engine and transmission when I found a dry, twisty road, the Countryman's driving dynamics impressed me. Oh, it doesn't quite live up to the phrase "go-kart handling," which Mini tends to bandy about, but everything feels tight and responsive. Taking a quick turn, I felt the car rotate under my butt. I derived more driving satisfaction out of the Mini Cooper hardtop, but the Countryman doesn't fall far behind.

I spent most of the 600-plus miles to San Francisco on the freeway, and under these road trip conditions the Countryman really excelled. It kept road noise to a minimum and comfort close to maximum. The soft, cloth-covered seats in my example let me cruise for hours without complaint, while the suspension admirably soaked up freight-truck-chewed asphalt.

