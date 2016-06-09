2017 Mini Convertible Specs

2017 Mini Convertible John Cooper Works FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,600
  • Invoice
    $31,885
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade, Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    152.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3065 lbs, 3035 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.6
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact Cars