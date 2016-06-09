2017 Mini Convertible
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$35,600
-
Invoice
$31,885
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
25 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Automatic Headlights,
Trip Computer,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cargo Shade,
Bluetooth Connection,
Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Daytime Running Lights,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling,
Stability Control,
Traction Control
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats,
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
98.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
152.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3065 lbs,
3035 lbs
Other Details