2017 Mini Convertible
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$25,950
-
Invoice
$24,595
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
32 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Bluetooth Connection,
Engine Immobilizer,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
98.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
151.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2906 lbs,
2855 lbs
Other Details