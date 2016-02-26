Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,650
Invoice$25,360
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Cargo Shade, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)168.3 in
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3300 lbs, 3235 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars