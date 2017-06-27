Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,495
Invoice$30,220
Fuel
FuelDiesel Fuel
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
TechBluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)144.3 in
Height,Overall (in)94.5 in, 105.9 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)24.5
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size