2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 Standard Roof I4 144" Worker RWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,495
  • Invoice
    $30,220

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    144.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    94.5 in, 105.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size