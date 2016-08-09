Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$99,600
Invoice$92,628
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionActive Suspension, Air Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Changer, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
TechAutomatic Headlights, Navigation System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Hands-Free Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Parking, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)124.6 in
Length,Overall (in)206.5 in
Height,Overall (in)58.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4773 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars