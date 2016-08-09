2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Specs

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC Sedan

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $99,600
  • Invoice
    $92,628
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension, Air Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Changer, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Hands-Free Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Parking, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    124.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    206.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4773 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars