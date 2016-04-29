2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 SUV
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,150
  • Invoice
    $36,410

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 9-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3892 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.4
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD