Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,150
Invoice$36,410
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 9-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.1 in
Length,Overall (in)183.3 in
Height,Overall (in)64.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3892 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.4
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD