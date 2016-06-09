Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$66,000
Invoice$67,332
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionActive Suspension, Air Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Automatic Parking, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)115.7 in
Length,Overall (in)194.6 in
Height,Overall (in)57 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4145 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.8
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars