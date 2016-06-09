2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Specs

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC Sedan

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $66,000
  • Invoice
    $67,332
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension, Air Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Automatic Parking, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    115.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4145 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.8
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars