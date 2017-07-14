2017 Mercedes-Benz SL

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Roadster
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $151,350
  • Invoice
    $140,756

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Convertible Hardtop

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Automatic Parking, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Seat-Massage, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    51.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4068 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.8
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters