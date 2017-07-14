Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$151,350
Invoice$140,756
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofSun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Convertible Hardtop
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionActive Suspension
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHard Disk Drive Media Storage, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechHands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Automatic Parking, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Seat-Massage, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.7 in
Length,Overall (in)182.7 in
Height,Overall (in)51.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4068 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.8
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters