Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,555
Invoice$29,834
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG30 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofConvertible Hardtop
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesCross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)90.9 in
Length,Overall (in)154.1 in
Height,Overall (in)49 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2445 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters