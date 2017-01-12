2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club Manual
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,555
  • Invoice
    $29,834

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Convertible Hardtop

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    90.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    154.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    49 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2445 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.9
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters