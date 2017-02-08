Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,800
Invoice$27,232
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)90.9 in
Length,Overall (in)154.1 in
Height,Overall (in)48.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2332 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters