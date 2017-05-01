Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,245
-
Invoice$23,848
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG29 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechKeyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)192.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3250 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars