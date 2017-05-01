Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,995
-
Invoice$21,842
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG29 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)192.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3250 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars