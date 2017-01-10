2017 Mazda Mazda3 5-Door
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$19,095
-
Invoice
$18,275
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
31 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
M/T,
6-Speed M/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Telematics,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
175.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2875 lbs
Other Details