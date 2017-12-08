2017 Mazda Mazda3 4-Door
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$21,495
-
Invoice
$20,568
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
32 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Telematics,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
180.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2967 lbs
Other Details