2017 Mazda Mazda3 4-Door Specs

2017 Mazda Mazda3 4-Door Touring Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,495
  • Invoice
    $20,568
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2967 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars