Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,320
Invoice$31,534
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, HD Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechTelematics, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)115.3 in
Length,Overall (in)199.4 in
Height,Overall (in)69 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4327 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD