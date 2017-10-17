Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$49,025
Invoice$46,574
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofPanoramic Roof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SuspensionActive Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
Length,Overall (in)207.6 in
Height,Overall (in)67.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4885 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD