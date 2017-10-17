2017 Lincoln MKT

2017 Lincoln MKT 3.5L AWD Elite
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $49,025
  • Invoice
    $46,574

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Panoramic Roof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Adjustable Pedals, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    207.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4885 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD