Chris Paukert

Following stints in TV news production and as a record company publicist, Chris has spent most of his entire career in automotive publishing. Mentored by Automobile Magazine founder David E. Davis, Jr., Paukert succeeded Davis as Editor-in-Chief of Winding Road, a pioneering e-mag before serving as Autoblog's Executive Editor from 2008-2015. Chris is a Webby and Telly award-winning video producer and has been serving on the jury of the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards since 2010. He proudly joined the CNET team in mid-2015, bringing a small cache of odd, underappreciated cars with him. See full bio

2018 Lincoln Continental: The comforting return of an American icon

2017 Lincoln Continental review:

2018 Lincoln Continental: The comforting return of an American icon

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
View full gallery
Starting at $44,720
  • Engine V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
  • MPG 20 MPG
  • Passenger Capacity 5
  • Body Type Sedans
Get a Dealer Quote
Find One Nearby

Roadshow Editors' Rating

7.7 Overall
  • Performance 8
  • Features 7.5
  • Design 8.5
  • Media & Connectivity 7.5

The Good The 2017 Continental marks a welcome return to relevance for Lincoln. A serene ride and posh cabin blend with a powerful twin-turbo V6 to offer a uniquely American take on luxury.

The Bad It's all too easy to bloat the window sticker with expensive options, and rear seat headroom is surprisingly compromised. A full suite of advanced safety features are not available on all trims, and more of them should be standard equipment.

The Bottom Line Not content to chase the Germans, Lincoln crafts a handsome flagship that bravely emphasizes coddling over dynamics.

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF


The auto industry's definition of luxury is forever changing. Novel features constantly trickle down to models of lower price tags and status, so premium automakers are always on the hunt for The Next Big Thing. The heated/cooled seats and sleek glass showrooms of yesteryear have given way not just to 30-way massaging loungers, but to inclusive ownership experiences with butler-like services.

What's interesting is that in terms of performance, today's luxury sedan market is showing signs it's going back to the future, putting an emphasis on coddling performance over cornering prowess. That may not play well for marketers who love to show their cars hustling over Alpine passes or powersliding on dry lake beds, but it's probably more consistent with the way buyers actually drive, and it's certainly more in line with Our Autonomous Future. If not a total refutation of the sporty Germanic driving character that nearly all luxury automakers have been tilting at for decades, this change is at least a significant development. Need proof this trend has legs? Look no further than new cars like the Genesis G80 and G90, Volvo S90, and this car, Lincoln's reborn Continental.

Yes, Lincoln Continental. It's been a while since we've heard those two names together. In fact, it's been 15 years since Ford's luxury brand offered a Continental, and it's been much, much longer since the famed nameplate wasn't an embarrassing, tarnished mess. This new 2017 model not only aims to restore some luster to one of the great monikers in all of motoring, it's on a mission to make Lincoln relevant again -- not just here in North America, but in China, the world's largest car market, where the brand will have to succeed if it has any hopes of surviving at all.

Spoiler alert: The new Continental is a very nice car.

2017-lincoln-continental-20.jpg

This $1,750 paint is called Chroma Elite Copper Metallic, and unexpectedly, it grows on you.

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The chief thing that's been holding Lincoln back all these years is a profound lack of investment. If Ford's now-dead Mercury models offered Blue Oval cars with a bit more content, Lincoln's didn't do much better, slathering on a schmear of chrome frosting and little else. And while this new Continental doesn't ride on its own dedicated platform, it still feels like a clean-sheet execution.

Let's start with this Lincoln's curb appeal, because... it has some. I mean that literally -- the Continental's best, most distinctive view is its profile, the aspect you'd see when standing alongside one on the sidewalk. When viewed from the side, not only can you take in this Lincoln's vast scale, you can see its most unique design attributes: its startlingly clean sheetmetal and improbably enough, its door handles and mirrors.

The former are uniquely integrated into a band of chrome just below the windowline, a placement that necessitated using electric microswitches to activate the release (mechanical assemblies wouldn't fit). The handles look great and feel both substantial and appropriately cool to the touch. My only wish is that the back doors were rear hinged, so that you could pull open both handles like a big Sub-Zero fridge, or, more accurately, like a 1960s Elwood-Engel-era Continental, whose slab sides this new model tries to emulate. But suicide doors would've been a crippling engineering cost and crash-test challenge, so front hinges it is.

2017-lincoln-continental-26.jpg

It's not often that mirrors are worthy of note, but the Continental's are almost sculptural in detail.

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

I mentioned those side mirrors earlier for a reason. Just look at them -- they're perched like jewelry boxes on delicate chrome platforms. They're the type of ornamentation normally seen on concept cars, but this sort of attention to detail almost never sees production. They're beautiful, and just as importantly, they're not so small as to be useless.

By contrast, the Continental's nose and tail are a bit disappointing. The front end, in particular, is a facsimile of Lincoln's newly facelifted MKZ, a strategy that's hard to comprehend. I understand the desire to build a familial look to promote the brand, but this design-by-Xerox approach is absurd. Hewing more closely to the concept car that wowed the 2015 New York Auto Show would've helped. While the show car and the production model look outwardly very similar, something has been lost in translation, mostly around the car's lower extremities.

Speaking of the MKZ, this car rides atop a stretched and widened version of its CD4 platform, which it also shares with the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX. That means that unlike most traditional full-size luxury cars, the Continental is either front- or all-wheel drive. Don't let those prosaic roots distract you, though. Lincoln may have a long and troubled history of merely dressing up Blue Oval products, but this Continental feels quite different from behind the wheel.

2017-lincoln-continental-37.jpg

Particularly on full-house Black Label trims, the Continental's cabin is every inch a luxury sedan.

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

That's in large measure due to the cabin, which is one of the very nicest and most comfortable executions we've seen out of Dearborn in decades. In my top-shelf Black Label test model, chrome-edged wood trim nestled neatly alongside rich Venetian leathers and ornately crafted metal speaker grilles, all of it speaking clearly and loudly of the good life.

In addition to all sorts of bells and whistles, Black Label models are notable in that they are available in three different themes, complete with their own suite of trim choices and leather colors (the rich brown seen in these photos is known as Thoroughbred). The Conti's $1,500 Perfect Position front seats are also worth highlighting, as they come with more adjustments than any other chair on the market. With 30-way articulation, they're the Kama Sutra of car seats.

Second-row accommodations are similarly well done, with loads of legroom and fine detailing. There's even an optional $4,300 rear-seat package that includes power rear seats with massage, heating and cooling, along with a twin-panel moonroof and armrest controls for HVAC and infotainment. My test vehicle wasn't so equipped, but it would've been interesting to see if the reclining seatbacks helped to obviate the Continental's surprising packaging weakness: rear headroom. (Presumably the problem is lessened in non-moonroof cars.)

Lincoln More News and Reviews See all

2017 Lincoln Continental: Old-school luxury comes full circle, and the world is better for it
Four new Ford recalls cover driveshafts, door hinges, fire risks
Lincoln jazzes up the Continental with new Black Label Rhapsody package
Ford recalls 32,000 cars for different kind of Takata airbag problem
Ford, Toyota expand list of cars under recall for Takata airbag inflators

This week on Roadshow

California DMV draws up some pretty harsh self-driving-car regulations
Hybrid pickups are on the way back, thanks to Ford
Ford GT will be the first production car with a Gorilla Glass windshield
 

Discuss: 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere FWD

Conversation powered by Livefyre