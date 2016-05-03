Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$50,075
Invoice$47,235
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionActive Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechKeyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)192.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4387 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD