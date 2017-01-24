Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$36,685
Invoice$34,302
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechCargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
Height,Overall (in)64.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4050 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD