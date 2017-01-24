2017 Lexus NX

2017 Lexus NX Turbo AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $36,685
  • Invoice
    $34,302

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4050 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD