2017 Lexus LX

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $89,880
  • Invoice
    $82,691

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension, Air Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Automatic Parking, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    199.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.4 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size