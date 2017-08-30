Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$89,880
Invoice$82,691
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG15 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionActive Suspension, Air Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Automatic Parking, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)199.4 in
Height,Overall (in)73.4 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)24.6
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size