Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$78,820
Invoice$72,513
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
TechKeyless Start, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s)
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)121.7 in
Length,Overall (in)205 in
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in, 57.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4321 lbs, 4277 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.2
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars