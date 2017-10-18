2017 Lexus LS

2017 Lexus LS 460 L RWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $78,820
  • Invoice
    $72,513

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    121.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    205 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.1 in, 57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4321 lbs, 4277 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars