I had just gotten off of a trans-Pacific flight from Cambodia, squeezed into economy for 17 hours, when I picked up the 2017 Lexus GS 200t from Roadshow HQ. My lower back was stiff and sore from being crammed into steerage, so I was looking forward to a cushy ride home in a luxury sport sedan.

I adjusted the lumbar support to full-on pressure and searched the center console for the heated seat switch. Not seeing it there, I looked at the climate controls. Nope. Not there either.

Then I remembered that the GS 200t was introduced in 2016 as an entry-level model for those who found the GS 350 out of their price range. Apparently, heated seats are not for the hoi polloi. Still, the GS 200t starts at $46,310, a price where heated seats should be standard. Instead they're part of a $1,400 premium package, which includes automatic wipers and a rear sunshade.

Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, this rear-wheel drive sedan sports 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. This is the same power plant found in a variety of Lexus' vehicles, including the smaller IS 200t. The GS 200t can also be had in an F Sport variant with performance enhancements. For those looking for different drivetrains, the GS is also available with a 3.5-liter engine or as a hybrid.

Emme Hall/Roadshow

Not even remotely user-friendly

I can't talk about Lexus without taking it to task for the nearly unusable Enform infotainment interface, with its Remote Touch controller. It's like a joystick designed by a disgruntled Atari employee, hell-bent on making sure fans of Pitfall will get eaten by computer-generated alligators. The feedback force is customizable, but it's still very inaccurate, over- or undershooting target buttons and just being a royal pain in the butt.

To add insult to injury, there is no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and no word on when or even if they will be integrated. Instead Lexus offers Siri Eyes Free, which activates Apple's Siri on your paired iPhone through the car's own voice command system, to send text messages, place calls and select music. It's not as convenient as your phone's interface, but it's a close second.

The Lexus App Suite gives you access to apps such as Yelp, Pandora, Stitcher and OpenTable. It took me a few tries to get the system to work, but once I learned the protocol I was able to use Yelp to find the best tacos in San Francisco and listen to my Stitcher playlist.

Emme Hall/Roadshow

Navigation in the GS 200t is a $1,730 option. The 12.3-inch color display can be split so that one function occupies the left two thirds of the screen, with information about climate, audio, navigation, settings or phone displayed on the right third. The navigation system doesn't have one-box entry and using the Joystick From Hell to input an address is the worst, but the voice recognition system works pretty well. The navigation can route you around areas you want to avoid, helpful if you don't want to drive through a bad part of town or past your ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend's house.

New for 2017 is the inclusion of Lexus Safety System Plus as standard equipment. This adds a precollision braking system, intelligent high beams, lane-keeping alert with steering assist and adaptive cruise control. Unfortunately, the adaptive cruise control does not work at speeds under 25 mph, making it useless for stop-and-go traffic.

A lane-centering feature is supposed to keep you centered in the lane on a relatively straight road while adaptive cruise control is active. I didn't find it reliable on highways where lane markers were difficult to read.