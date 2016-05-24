2017 Lexus ES Specs

2017 Lexus ES 300h FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,050
  • Invoice
    $39,171
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    40 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    193.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3682 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars