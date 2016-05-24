Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,050
Invoice$39,171
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG40 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111 in
Length,Overall (in)193.3 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3682 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars